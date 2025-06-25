PFG Investments LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $423,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,941,000. Finally, Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $474.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.63. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

