PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPLD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 64,348 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,357,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPLD stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

