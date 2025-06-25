PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 370 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $26,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $292,522.30. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,008,629 shares in the company, valued at $168,513,310.29. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,022 shares of company stock worth $5,919,860. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GeneDx Stock Performance
GeneDx stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.94. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.