PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 134.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BK stock opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Read Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.