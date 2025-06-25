PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

