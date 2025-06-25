PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

