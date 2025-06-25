PFG Investments LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,997 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 495,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.26. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

