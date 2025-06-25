PFG Investments LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $7,310,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.53 and a beta of 2.87. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $151,001.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,403.56. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $244,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,264,080.54. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,531. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

