PFG Investments LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000.

Hull Tactical US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hull Tactical US ETF stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Hull Tactical US ETF Profile

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

