PFG Investments LLC Has $413,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total transaction of $546,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,053,486.56. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,458,200. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,915 shares of company stock valued at $48,349,215 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $344.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

