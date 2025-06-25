PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Noble Gas by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Noble Gas by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 32.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Noble Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Noble Gas Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of American Noble Gas stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Investec raised American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

