PFG Investments LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.99 and a 200-day moving average of $334.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $358.64.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

