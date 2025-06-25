PFG Investments LLC Has $475,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $176.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

