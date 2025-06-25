PFG Investments LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

