PFG Investments LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,913,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

