PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Zhihu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 0.17. Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

