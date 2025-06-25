PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

