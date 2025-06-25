PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

