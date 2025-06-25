PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

