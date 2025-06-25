PFG Investments LLC Sells 247 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000.

PNQI opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $892.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

