PFG Investments LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $280.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

