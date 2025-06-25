PFG Investments LLC Sells 6,057 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $9,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 282,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

