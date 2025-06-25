PFG Investments LLC Sells 755 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

KIE stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

