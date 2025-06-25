PFG Investments LLC Sells 871 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $74.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

