PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in TopBuild by 144.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TopBuild by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.8%

TopBuild stock opened at $327.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

