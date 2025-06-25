Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,761,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,409 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 208,259 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 245,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 160,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 207,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,991 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.