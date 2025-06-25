Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.58% from the company’s current price.

Get Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

In other Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 34,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $308,768.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,660,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,892,690.88. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,004.80. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,568,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 381.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,631,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,609 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at about $58,716,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,637,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.