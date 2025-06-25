Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $45.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

PII stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.04. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $88.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Polaris by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 474,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

