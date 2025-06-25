PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Stake Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PPL by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PPL by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 780,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

PPL Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PPL Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

