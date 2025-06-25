PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PTC were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in PTC by 153.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $169.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.30. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

