Raymond James Financial Weighs in on SKE Q1 Earnings

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03).

SKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Trading Down 2.2%

SKE stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.19. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,917,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,891 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,616,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after buying an additional 357,146 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,524,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 28.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,285,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 288,312 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.