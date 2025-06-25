Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RRR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.9%

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 56.45%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,664.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

