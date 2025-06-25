Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.