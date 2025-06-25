Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 437,691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,965,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.2%

RF opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

