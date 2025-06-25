Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 512 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,654,000 after purchasing an additional 941,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after purchasing an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,231,000 after purchasing an additional 522,531 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,417,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1%

FRT opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

