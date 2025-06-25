Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,775,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,585,000 after purchasing an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.94. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

