Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $241,445. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

