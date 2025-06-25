Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE POR opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

