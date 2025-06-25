Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Allete were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allete by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Allete by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,781,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allete in the 4th quarter worth about $54,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allete by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allete by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. Allete, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Allete had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

