Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CDW alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of CDW by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Up 3.5%

CDW stock opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $241.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.