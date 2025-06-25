Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,283.39 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,156.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,510.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

