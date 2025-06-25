Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.91 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KB Home alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.47%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBH

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.