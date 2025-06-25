Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.06 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Avnet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

