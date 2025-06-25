Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

KEYS opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.05. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

