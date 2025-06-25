Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 855,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $76,565,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $49,504,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

