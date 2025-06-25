Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Paper by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

