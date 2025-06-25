Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after buying an additional 96,393 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 83.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.3%

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.62.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

