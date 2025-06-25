Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

