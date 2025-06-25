Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.58.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. The trade was a 4.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

