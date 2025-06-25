Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,508,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,979 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,648,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Raymond James Financial cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

